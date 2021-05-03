BTIG Research Raises D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $124.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price lifted by BTIG Research from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded D.R. Horton from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.41.

Shares of DHI opened at $98.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.15. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $43.82 and a 52 week high of $102.60.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,484,788.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $248,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,596 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 46,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 11,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

