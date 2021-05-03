Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Short Interest Update

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a growth of 60.4% from the March 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:BURBY opened at $28.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.44. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of $15.59 and a 1-year high of $30.56.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on BURBY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.