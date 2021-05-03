Burency (BUY) Price Down 1.5% This Week

Burency (CURRENCY:BUY) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Burency coin can now be bought for $0.0484 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Burency has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Burency has a market capitalization of $9.38 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Burency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00072164 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00019942 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00071757 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.33 or 0.00874630 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,490.02 or 0.09873424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.05 or 0.00100793 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00046550 BTC.

Burency Profile

Burency (CRYPTO:BUY) is a coin. It launched on August 19th, 2018. Burency’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,878,224 coins. The official website for Burency is burency.com. Burency’s official Twitter account is @buying_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Burency’s official message board is medium.com/@BurencyOfficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Burency's project includes a cryptocurrency exchange, a wallet application, and mining & blockchain development centre. “

