C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “C-Bond Systems Inc. is a nanotechnology company. It provides patent-protected nanotechnology. The company is an owner, developer and manufacturer of the C-Bond technology. C-Bond Systems Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

CBNT traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.03. 195,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,767. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05. The company has a market cap of $6.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.43. C-Bond Systems has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.25.

C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that C-Bond Systems will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About C-Bond Systems

C-Bond Systems, Inc owns, develops, manufactures, and sells patented C-Bond technology in the United Sates. Its products include C-Bond NanoShield, a patented nanotechnology windshield glass strengthening and hydrophobic all-in-one performance system to enhance windshield safety and performance; C-Bond I, a patented non-toxic water-based nanotechnology solution to enhance glasses and properties of window film-to-glass products; and C-Bond BRS, a patented nanotechnology ballistic resistant film system that enhances the structural integrity of glass.

