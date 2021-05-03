Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.700-4.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE CBT traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.09. 286,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,790. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.97. Cabot has a 1-year low of $26.95 and a 1-year high of $57.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $746.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.56 million. Analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CBT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Cabot from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.00.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.