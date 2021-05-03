Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.70-4.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.05. Cabot also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.700-4.950 EPS.

Shares of CBT traded up $1.21 on Monday, reaching $56.09. 286,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,790. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.19. Cabot has a 12 month low of $26.95 and a 12 month high of $57.44.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $746.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.56 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Cabot will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

CBT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cabot from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cabot presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

