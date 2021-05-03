Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the March 31st total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, DNB Markets assumed coverage on Cadeler A/S in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CADLF stock opened at $3.70 on Monday. Cadeler A/S has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $4.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.70.

Cadeler A/S Company Profile

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. The company also provides wind farm maintenance, construction, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry. It operates two offshore jack up windfarm installation vessels under the Pacific Orca and Pacific Osprey names.

