CaixaPay Achieves Market Cap of $7.89 Million (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 3rd. CaixaPay has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CaixaPay coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00064889 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.37 or 0.00277981 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004225 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $675.48 or 0.01178202 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00029479 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.98 or 0.00734294 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,394.06 or 1.00109753 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CaixaPay Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay.

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

