Calix (NYSE:CALX) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Northland Securities

Calix (NYSE:CALX) had its price target boosted by Northland Securities from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CALX has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a sell rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.48.

NYSE CALX opened at $42.29 on Thursday. Calix has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $48.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.16 and a 200-day moving average of $32.98. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.07 and a beta of 1.49.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. Calix had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.46 million. Calix’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Calix will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $1,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,178,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,594,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,122 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 1,301.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 821,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,442,000 after acquiring an additional 762,707 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calix in the 4th quarter worth about $17,425,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,969,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,373,000 after acquiring an additional 262,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

