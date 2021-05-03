Campion Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Campion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Broadcom by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 590.0% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $456.20 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.75 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $471.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $436.31. The firm has a market cap of $186.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.70, for a total transaction of $242,581.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total transaction of $886,958.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,256,368. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

