Canaccord Genuity Boosts Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Price Target to GBX 700

Synthomer (LON:SYNT) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 700 ($9.15) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SYNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 515 ($6.73) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 515 ($6.73) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 428.89 ($5.60).

Get Synthomer alerts:

SYNT opened at GBX 508.50 ($6.64) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 726.43. Synthomer has a 12-month low of GBX 262.60 ($3.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 520.50 ($6.80). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 475.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 443.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) per share. This is a positive change from Synthomer’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. Synthomer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.29%.

In other news, insider Dato’ Lee Hau Hian bought 48,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 465 ($6.08) per share, for a total transaction of £225,525 ($294,649.86).

Synthomer Company Profile

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.