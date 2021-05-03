Canaccord Genuity Increases BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Price Target to $10.00

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackBerry from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Scotiabank downgraded BlackBerry from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BlackBerry from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.96.

BB opened at $8.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average of $8.75. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $28.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.66.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 86.01%. The business had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $142,333.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 249.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in BlackBerry during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in BlackBerry by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

