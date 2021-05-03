Canaccord Genuity Raises STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Price Target to $51.00

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on STMicroelectronics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.50.

STM opened at $37.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.76. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $43.02.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STM. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 30.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,561,282 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $78,606,000 after buying an additional 591,750 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $21,414,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter worth $7,630,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 509.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 428,736 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $15,915,000 after buying an additional 358,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $6,682,000. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

