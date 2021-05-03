Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Upgraded by OTR Global to “Mixed”

OTR Global upgraded shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) from a negative rating to a mixed rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

GOOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Canada Goose from $47.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Canada Goose from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.34.

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at $42.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.48, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.50 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the first quarter worth $77,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter worth $404,000. Institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

