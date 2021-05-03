Canfor (TSE:CFP) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Canfor (TSE:CFP) in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CFP. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Canfor from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on Canfor from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canfor from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$41.00 target price on shares of Canfor in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of CFP opened at C$30.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.84 billion and a PE ratio of 3.69. Canfor has a 12-month low of C$8.47 and a 12-month high of C$33.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.12.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.79 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$1.62 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Canfor will post 3.1099996 EPS for the current year.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

