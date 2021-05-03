Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 4,061 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 39.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,020,000. Finally, Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITW opened at $230.46 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.66 and a 1-year high of $235.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $72.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

ITW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.65.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

