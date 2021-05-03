Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.68 Million Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMB stock opened at $133.32 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.18%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

