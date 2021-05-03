Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) by 489.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 453,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376,935 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust were worth $5,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

NYSE:PHD opened at $11.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.78. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $11.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Company Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

