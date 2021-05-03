Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,535 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $6,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISD. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

In other PGIM High Yield Bond Fund news, insider Michael Lillard bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $140,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,361.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ISD stock opened at $15.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.04. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $16.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

