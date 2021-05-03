Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,848 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 567.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.30.

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $46.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.21, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $46.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.34.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.83%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $821,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,758 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,583.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,399 shares of company stock worth $2,457,687. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

