Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at TD Securities

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at TD Securities from $43.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 36.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Capital Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Capital Power from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CPXWF traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.43. Capital Power has a 52-week low of $16.84 and a 52-week high of $32.16.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.