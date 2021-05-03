Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Raised to C$45.00 at National Bankshares

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price target raised by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. CSFB raised shares of Capital Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.64.

Shares of CPX stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$39.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,500. Capital Power has a 1-year low of C$23.72 and a 1-year high of C$39.86. The company has a market cap of C$4.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$37.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.00.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.27). The company had revenue of C$516.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total value of C$155,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,180,466.50.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

