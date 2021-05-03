Cardano (ADA) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.98 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 3rd. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $1.33 or 0.00002317 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion and approximately $1.98 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cardano has traded up 8.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,948,309,441 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

