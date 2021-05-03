CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CareCloud Inc. provides healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems. The company’s products and services including revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health records, business intelligence, telehealth and patient experience management at www.carecloud.com. CareCloud Inc., formerly known as MTBC Inc., is based in Somerset, New Jersey. “

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of CareCloud in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CareCloud presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.94.

CareCloud stock opened at $7.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.42. The stock has a market cap of $113.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.38. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $13.40.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CareCloud will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bill Korn sold 12,700 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $348,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne Busquet sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $436,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,850 shares in the company, valued at $976,450.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,180 shares of company stock valued at $964,287. Insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CareCloud in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareCloud in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of CareCloud by 191.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,827 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CareCloud during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp purchased a new stake in CareCloud during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

