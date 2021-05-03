CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.77 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) will report $60.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CareDx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.00 million. CareDx reported sales of $38.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CareDx will report full year sales of $261.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $260.00 million to $262.29 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $316.93 million, with estimates ranging from $306.96 million to $327.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CareDx.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $58.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.51 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDNA. TheStreet upgraded shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CareDx from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.57.

Shares of CDNA traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.24. 13,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,430. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.15. CareDx has a twelve month low of $23.17 and a twelve month high of $99.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.26 and a beta of 0.84.

In other CareDx news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $612,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 10,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $914,656.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,704 shares of company stock valued at $3,149,757. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 16,600.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

