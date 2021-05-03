Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Acquires 194 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 0.8% of Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEU. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $62.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.68. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $63.37.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.