Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 495.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOX stock opened at $138.70 on Monday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $84.36 and a one year high of $140.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.58.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

