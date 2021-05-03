Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 50.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.68.

In related news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,836 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,673 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe stock opened at $508.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $242.99 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $340.00 and a one year high of $536.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $484.86 and a 200 day moving average of $479.60.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

