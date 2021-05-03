Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.680-0.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $695.10 million-$695.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $659.75 million.Carter’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.820-5.820 EPS.

Shares of CRI stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,645. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.47. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $69.54 and a twelve month high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.02 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carter’s will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Carter’s from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter’s from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.30.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

