Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.820-5.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.33 billion-$3.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.26 billion.Carter’s also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.82 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRI. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up from $113.00) on shares of Carter’s in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Carter’s from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Carter’s in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter’s from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.30.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $108.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. Carter’s has a 1 year low of $69.54 and a 1 year high of $116.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.02 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Carter’s will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

