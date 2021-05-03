Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $350.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 22.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Carvana from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.62.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $285.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $272.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a PE ratio of -104.49 and a beta of 2.52. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $71.56 and a fifty-two week high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. Research analysts forecast that Carvana will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.24, for a total value of $14,762,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,144. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.66, for a total value of $500,162.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 897,143 shares of company stock worth $249,942,048 over the last 90 days. 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,457,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,202,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,656 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,257 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $120,790,000. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 239.6% in the fourth quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 577,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,278,000 after acquiring an additional 407,264 shares in the last quarter. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

