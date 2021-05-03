CashBet Coin (CBC) Tops One Day Volume of $18,630.00

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 3rd. CashBet Coin has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $18,630.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CashBet Coin has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One CashBet Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges including $24.43, $50.98, $18.94 and $24.68.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00069144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00020060 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $519.90 or 0.00886921 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00068378 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,459.25 or 0.09313130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.50 or 0.00098093 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00046309 BTC.

CashBet Coin Profile

CashBet Coin is a coin. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. The official message board for CashBet Coin is medium.com/@CashBetCoin. CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here. CashBet Coin’s official website is coin.cashbet.com. The Reddit community for CashBet Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Buying and Selling CashBet Coin

CashBet Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $13.77, $32.15, $18.94, $10.39, $50.98, $20.33, $33.94, $51.55, $24.43, $7.50 and $5.60. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBet Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CashBet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

