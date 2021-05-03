Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wedbush

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Casper Sleep from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casper Sleep presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of CSPR opened at $8.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.24 million and a P/E ratio of -1.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.50. Casper Sleep has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $10.97.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $150.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.15 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Casper Sleep will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Neil Parikh sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,111,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,024,871.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Krim sold 50,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $366,383.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,758,797.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,957 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Casper Sleep by 224.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Casper Sleep by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Casper Sleep by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Casper Sleep in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Casper Sleep in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. 34.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

