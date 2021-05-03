Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on SAVA. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cassava Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

SAVA opened at $46.80 on Monday. Cassava Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.18 and a 200 day moving average of $26.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVA. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 582.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 27,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23,280 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 466.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

