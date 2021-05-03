Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Takes $122,000 Position in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GoPro by 296.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in GoPro during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GoPro during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in GoPro during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in GoPro during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GPRO shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of GoPro from $6.30 to $7.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. GoPro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.28.

In related news, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 235,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 172,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $1,384,600.59. In the last three months, insiders sold 611,453 shares of company stock worth $6,335,947. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPRO stock opened at $11.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. GoPro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $13.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.94.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $357.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.52 million. Analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

