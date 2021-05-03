Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 51.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,788,000 after buying an additional 6,803,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $878,514,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,783 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,444,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,039,000 after purchasing an additional 665,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,977,000 after purchasing an additional 519,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.74.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $228.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $237.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.93. The company has a market capitalization of $124.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

