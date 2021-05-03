Celanese (NYSE:CE) PT Raised to $181.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $170.00 to $181.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.25.

NYSE:CE opened at $156.65 on Monday. Celanese has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $160.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.00 and a 200 day moving average of $135.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Celanese will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seascape Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 18,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. SRB Corp increased its stake in Celanese by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 5,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

