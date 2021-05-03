Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celcuity Inc. is a cellular analysis company. It engaged in discovering new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to significantly improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. The company’s proprietary CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular activity driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy. Celcuity Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Celcuity from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Celcuity from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

CELC stock opened at $27.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.01. The company has a market cap of $339.89 million, a PE ratio of -32.54 and a beta of 1.35. Celcuity has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $29.00.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Celcuity will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in Celcuity by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Celcuity by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Celcuity by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

