Center For Asset Management LLC Buys 22 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 719 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $2,359,174,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after purchasing an additional 753,183 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $6,058,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Adobe by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after purchasing an additional 509,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,907,912 shares of the software company’s stock worth $954,186,000 after purchasing an additional 370,884 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,836 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,673 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE opened at $508.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $484.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $479.60. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $340.00 and a twelve month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.68.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

