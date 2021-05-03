Center For Asset Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period.

Shares of VBK opened at $284.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $280.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.28. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $166.32 and a 12-month high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

