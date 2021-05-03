Center For Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 495,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,951,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $172.25 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.95 and a fifty-two week high of $175.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.36.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

