Central Garden & Pet (CENT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $592.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.55 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, analysts expect Central Garden & Pet to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CENT opened at $54.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.41. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $62.91.

CENT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

