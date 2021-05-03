Century Aluminum (CENX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Century Aluminum to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $389.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect Century Aluminum to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CENX opened at $15.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Century Aluminum has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 2.56.

CENX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on Century Aluminum from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

