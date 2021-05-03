Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Century Communities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the highest is $2.77. Century Communities reported earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year earnings of $9.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $11.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $12.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Century Communities.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.65%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CCS shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their target price on Century Communities from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Century Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.17.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,465 shares in the company, valued at $24,207,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,222,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,638,000 after purchasing an additional 83,089 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Century Communities by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 502,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,013,000 after purchasing an additional 128,432 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Century Communities by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 386,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,926,000 after acquiring an additional 161,827 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 493.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 369,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,157,000 after purchasing an additional 306,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 311,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,785,000 after acquiring an additional 33,520 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCS stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.75. 19,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.65. Century Communities has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $75.54.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

See Also: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Communities (CCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.