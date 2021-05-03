Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $85.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.51% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Century Communities, Inc. is a home building and construction company. Its activities comprise land acquisition, development, and entitlements; and the acquisition, development, construction, marketing, and sale of various single-family detached and attached residential home projects. The Company operates in major metropolitan markets in Colorado, Texas and Nevada. Century Communities, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CCS. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Century Communities from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Shares of CCS stock traded up $1.61 on Monday, hitting $75.55. The stock had a trading volume of 792,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,770. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $76.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.65.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%. On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,207,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $322,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $612,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 386,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,926,000 after purchasing an additional 161,827 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

