CGI (NYSE:GIB) Given New $110.00 Price Target at CIBC

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $105.50 to $110.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CGI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CGI from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CGI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CGI from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.10.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $88.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.08. CGI has a twelve month low of $58.60 and a twelve month high of $89.61. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CGI will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CGI by 329.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. 51.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

