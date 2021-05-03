Chain Guardians Trading Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (CGG)

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. Over the last week, Chain Guardians has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Chain Guardians coin can currently be purchased for $1.89 or 0.00003219 BTC on major exchanges. Chain Guardians has a market cap of $22.12 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chain Guardians alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00068947 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00019941 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00070918 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $517.36 or 0.00882529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00098286 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,441.38 or 0.09282030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00045727 BTC.

Chain Guardians Coin Profile

CGG is a coin. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,720,363 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians.

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Chain Guardians Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain Guardians should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chain Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chain Guardians Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chain Guardians and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.