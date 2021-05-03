Charles W. Olson Sells 1,508 Shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Stock

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) VP Charles W. Olson sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $90,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,584 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,894. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Surmodics stock opened at $53.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $741.80 million, a PE ratio of 668.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Surmodics, Inc. has a one year low of $33.45 and a one year high of $59.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.06 and a 200 day moving average of $46.51.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Surmodics had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 1.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SRDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Surmodics in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Surmodics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 252.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Surmodics in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Surmodics in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Surmodics in the first quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 2,409.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surmodics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

