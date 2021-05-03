Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Raised to $750.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Truist from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $704.50.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of CHTR traded up $6.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $679.92. The stock had a trading volume of 28,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,115. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $485.01 and a 1 year high of $683.05. The firm has a market cap of $131.72 billion, a PE ratio of 53.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $632.68 and its 200 day moving average is $632.01.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 384.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after purchasing an additional 20,228 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.