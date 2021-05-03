Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.38. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 39.04%. On average, analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CLDT opened at $13.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.67. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $654.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 2.05.

CLDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Chatham Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.56.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

